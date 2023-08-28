Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Pre-registration for online sports betting accounts begins in Kentucky

Monday is an important date for mobile device betting.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY - (WKYT) - Sports betting is getting closer to taking effect in Kentucky.

Wagering on live sporting events was approved by Kentucky lawmakers and signed by the Governor earlier this year.

Monday is an important date for mobile device betting. Kentuckians who want to use one of several online betting platforms can go ahead and register their account starting on Monday,

Mobile device betting starts on September 28, and in-person betting will begin on September 7.

RELATED:

The Red Mile in Lexington is putting the finishing touches on the sports book facility. People will be able to bet on numerous games from pro to college teams, and it comes just as football season is starting.

“Yeah, it’s going to be great. Lexington is a huge sports town. So it is really exciting,” said Gabe Prewitt, VP of Racing and sports Wagering Operations at The Red Mile. “Thursday night is opening night for the NFL, on September 7. College football, as you say. Going to be a great time. Plus, we are in the middle of our race meet. We have an exciting time with all our races coming up in the fall.”

Besides the Red Mile, you can also visit The Mint in Williamsburg and Corbin and Churchill Downs in Louisville. Other places can be found in Newport and Florence.

Lawmakers approved a tax on wagers, and Kentucky is expected to receive $23 million in additional revenue from the practice.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a early morning shooting.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64,...
Coroner identifies woman hit by semi on I-64
Lex. teacher celebrates 50th year in new classroom after teaching in same room for 49 years
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

Latest News

COVID hospitalization rates in Woodford County was up 70% at the beginning of August.
Kentucky health leaders tracking rise in new COVID-19 cases
There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at Lexington’s E-911 Center.
Lexington activates backup E-911 Center after COVID-19 outbreak
Sirens went off amongst blue skies in Madison County on Monday, not to warn of incoming severe...
New alert sirens tested in Madison County
Fire at Ky. elementary school appears to have been intentionally set