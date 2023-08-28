Suspect in once cold sexual assault cases now facing rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged in three sexual assault cases is now facing another indictment.

George Wayne Aldridge was indicted earlier this year.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting three women between the years 2009 and 2016. Those cases were once considered cold.

State troopers are now telling us DNA evidence matched him to a 2005 sexual assault in Louisville. He’s now facing a charge of rape.

Online records do not list his next Louisville court date.

We do know Aldridge has a status hearing in Lexington on September 7.

