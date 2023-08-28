Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Suspect in once cold sexual assault cases now facing rape charge

Suspect in once cold sexual assault cases now facing rape charge
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged in three sexual assault cases is now facing another indictment.

George Wayne Aldridge was indicted earlier this year.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting three women between the years 2009 and 2016. Those cases were once considered cold.

State troopers are now telling us DNA evidence matched him to a 2005 sexual assault in Louisville. He’s now facing a charge of rape.

Online records do not list his next Louisville court date.

We do know Aldridge has a status hearing in Lexington on September 7.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a early morning shooting.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64,...
Woman hit by semi on I-64
Lex. teacher celebrates 50th year in new classroom after teaching in same room for 49 years
A man has been arrested following a police chase.
Man arrested following police chase

Latest News

Suspect in once cold sexual assault cases now facing rape charge
WATCH | Suspect in once cold sexual assault cases now facing rape charge
‘I’m not doing this today’: Man led Ky. deputies on chase, citation says
WATCH | ‘I’m not doing this today’: Man led Ky. deputies on chase, citation says
Kentucky Blood Center once again in need of donations
WATCH | Kentucky Blood Center once again in need of donations
Travis Dailey
‘I’m not doing this today’: Man led Ky. deputies on chase, citation says