Woman hit by semi on I-64

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a semi on Interstate 64 in Rowan County.

According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64, just before the Morehead exit.

The coroner’s office says the interstate was shut down for a short time while crews worked the scene.

No other details about what happened are available right now.

We’re told the incident is being investigated by the coroner’s office and Kentucky State Police.

