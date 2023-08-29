Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.(Corendon Flights)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Dutch airline is introducing an adults-only zone on board one of its international flights.

According to a translated news release from Corendon Flights, the section is set up in the front of the aircraft with nine extra large seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats.

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.

“We cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight,” Corendon founder Atilay Uslu said in a statement.

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”

The adults-only zone is offered on Corendon flights between Amsterdam and Curacao and will start Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64,...
Coroner identifies woman hit by semi on I-64
Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe...
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning in Lexington
Lex. teacher celebrates 50th year in new classroom after teaching in same room for 49 years
Ambulance
Coroner identifies moped driver killed in Jessamine Co. crash
Police are investigating a early morning shooting.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified

Latest News

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says over 260 COVID-19 cases were confirmed last...
COVID cases on the rise in Lexington: ‘This is not a reason to panic’
From left, a woman who goes by the name of "Queen," views crosses put up in memory of the...
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19