Catholic Action Center to count Lexington’s homeless population

Catholic Action Center in Lexington
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center in Lexington plans to use volunteers to help count the city’s homeless population on Wednesday.

The agency is pairing up with the Street Voice Council as part of the Central KY Housing and Homeless Initiative.

Volunteers and members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a survey of those experiencing homelessness.

The goal is the help get a comprehensive picture of the upcoming winter needs.

Those interested in volunteering should go to the New Life Day Center at 224 N Martin Luther King at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for assignments, instructions and supplies.

Volunteers will be canvassing the area until 11 p.m.

A final report will be shared with the public by mid-September.

