Coroner identifies woman killed in Wolfe Co. crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of the woman killed in a crash on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County

Wolfe County Coroner Frank Porter identified the victim as Kennedy Lambert of Campton.

Porter described Lambert as a young adult.

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office told us three vehicles were involved in the crash.

We do not know if anyone else was hurt.

Both directions of the Mountain Parkway at MP 49 were shut down on Tuesday but have since reopened.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

