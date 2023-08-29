COVID cases on the rise in Lexington: ‘This is not a reason to panic’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says over 260 COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week.

When comparing that to early July’s count of just over 35 cases, the numbers have increased by nearly 600% in less than a month. Still, health officials are urging locals to remain calm.

According to the department’s update, hospitalizations are low. There are less than 10 hospitalized currently.

“This is not a reason to panic, but a reason to be cautious,” said Kevin Hall, LFCHD spokesperson.

He says that although numbers are up, they aren’t alarmed. When comparing the numbers to last year’s, 2023 has significantly fewer cases.

“We had almost 900 cases a week, so we are nowhere near that level,” Hall said.

Monday afternoon, nine cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lexington’s E-911 emergency dispatch center, causing some employees to have to leave work.

“When people are sick and can’t come to work, there are other people who have to fill in those gaps. We want to do everything we can to protect those essential workers. We want to keep the strain off of emergency services,” Hall said.

The backup E-911 Center has been activated, and operations are continuing as normal.

For others in the community worried about the spread of COVID, Hall says to continue staying home when they’re sick and washing hands regularly.

“We don’t want to forget that COVID is still out there and that it is spreading,” said Hall.

He also says that a new booster vaccination is expected to be announced at the federal level in mid-September.

