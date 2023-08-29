Everyday Kentucky
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth. (Source: Jenn Strobel / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCEAN SHORES, Wash. (Gray News) – A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the deer walk into the store through an open front door.

You can see the animal walk around examining the taffy before running out of the store.

“We had a special visitor come in and check out the taffy boat this morning! He approves!!!” store employees wrote in the Facebook post.

According to its website, Buddy and Howie’s offers over 400 varieties of candies, chocolates, fudge, taffy and other sweet treats.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

