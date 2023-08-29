Driver taken to Lexington hospital after sinkhole forms under dump truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The driver of a dump truck had to be taken to the hospital after a sinkhole formed.

Police say it happened around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on Aylesford Place, near Euclid Avenue.

The road was already shut down for paving and milling work. We’re told the road gave out while crews were working, and a sinkhole formed, causing part of the dump truck to get stuck.

Police say the driver of the dump truck was taken to UK Hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his back.

The road remains closed for the roadwork project.

