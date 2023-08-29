Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Driver taken to Lexington hospital after sinkhole forms under dump truck

The driver of a dump truck had to be taken to the hospital after a sinkhole formed.
The driver of a dump truck had to be taken to the hospital after a sinkhole formed.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The driver of a dump truck had to be taken to the hospital after a sinkhole formed.

Police say it happened around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on Aylesford Place, near Euclid Avenue.

The road was already shut down for paving and milling work. We’re told the road gave out while crews were working, and a sinkhole formed, causing part of the dump truck to get stuck.

Police say the driver of the dump truck was taken to UK Hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his back.

The road remains closed for the roadwork project.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64,...
Coroner identifies woman hit by semi on I-64
Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe...
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning in Lexington
Ambulance
Coroner identifies moped driver killed in Jessamine Co. crash
COVID hospitalization rates in Woodford County was up 70% at the beginning of August.
Kentucky health leaders tracking rise in new COVID-19 cases
Lex. teacher celebrates 50th year in new classroom after teaching in same room for 49 years

Latest News

On Monday, lawyers for a group called the “Fayette Alliance” filed a temporary injunction...
Group asks judge to stop work on expanding Lexington’s Urban Services Boundary
The Fayette County Public School Board voted Monday night to decrease the real estate tax rates...
School board votes to reduce Fayette County real estate tax
Emergency Disaster Services said they’re sending nearly 100 people to Sarasota on Tuesday to...
Lexington-based disaster recovery team on the move as Idalia prepares to make landfall
Catholic Action Center in Lexington
Catholic Action Center to count Lexington’s homeless population