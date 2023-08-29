Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four indictments.(FBI)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FBI Louisville has arrested 26 people in connection to a massive drug ring investigation. Eight others are still at large.

All individuals involved are residents of Louisville or southern Indiana. They face charges involving methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms offenses.

The 26 people were arrested and will make an appearance in court on Tuesday and Wednesday. Suspects are divided into four different indictments.

Suspects are listed below.

  • Thomas Gunter, 39, Louisville
  • Desmond Allen, 37, Louisville
  • Byron Mayes, 49, Louisville
  • David Carter, 41, Louisville
  • Lauren Baum, 31, Louisville
  • Brandon Traughber, 41, Georgetown, Indiana
  • Jason Hill, 40, of Corydon, Indiana
  • Adrian Hamilton, 51, Louisville
  • Antonio O’Neal, 47, Louisville
  • Randall Dilley, 49, Louisville
  • Keith Dewayne Settles, 51, Louisville
  • Coy Tucker, 32, Louisville
  • Jaiquinton Wordlaw, 40, Louisville
  • Heather Boling, 25, Louisville
  • Dontray Bard, 38, Louisville
  • Todd Allgood, 54, Louisville
  • Imani Tennyson, 21, Louisville
  • Dennis Rice, 44, Jeffersonville, Indiana
  • Tomerriel Macklin Jr., 23, Louisville
  • Damon Fortney, 44, Louisville
  • Dominique Kinnard, 33, Louisville
  • Curnesha Smith, 30, Louisville
  • Derrik Goodman, 26, Louisville
  • Bruce Boerner, 56, Louisville
  • Dawn Burns, 55, Louisville
  • Kendall Shaw, 41, Louisville
  • Jaron Collier, 45, Louisville
  • Ryan Mitchem, 41, Louisville
  • Saentay Sheard, 46, Louisville
  • Stephen Piercy, 46, Louisville
  • Sean Underwood, 51, Louisville
  • Christopher Shanahan, 33, Louisville
  • Jason Cheser, 48, Louisville
  • Lacy Elliot, 35, Louisville

Several of the allegations date back as early as Jan.1, 2021.

Bard, Mayes, Shaw, Wordlaw, Kinnard, Boerner, Shanahan, and Hill are all at large.

If convicted, the defendants each face minimum sentences ranging from 10 to 35 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64,...
Coroner identifies woman hit by semi on I-64
Ambulance
Coroner identifies moped driver killed in Jessamine Co. crash
Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe...
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning in Lexington
Fire at Ky. elementary school appears to have been intentionally set
COVID hospitalization rates in Woodford County was up 70% at the beginning of August.
Kentucky health leaders tracking rise in new COVID-19 cases