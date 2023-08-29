FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Pleasant Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some showers and storms rolling across parts of southern and eastern Kentucky and these may put down hit and run heavy rains. Some VERY nice air is also being noted and it gets even better for the final two days of the month.

As expected, a few showers and storms are targeting southeastern and eastern Kentucky today. Some areas may pick up enough rain to cause some local issues, so that’s something for us to watch.

Farther north and west, there’s only a small chance for a shower or storm to get into the Bluegrass Region of central Kentucky.

Temps today stay in the 70s across the areas where the rain is and reach the low 80s for areas getting in on some sun.

A second push of awesome air sweeps in here for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs may not get out of the 70s for many areas with very low humidity levels and partly sunny skies. Lows drop into the 50s for lows with Thursday morning being the coolest with some areas near 50.

Friday starts in the 50s and ends with the low and mid 80s showing back up. Mid and upper 80s will be common over the Labor Day weekend with a 90 possible, especially west.

