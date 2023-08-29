Everyday Kentucky
Group asks judge to stop work on expanding Lexington’s Urban Services Boundary

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawyers for a group challenging Lexington’s Urban Service Boundary expansion have asked a judge to stop work on the project.

On Monday, lawyers for a group called the “Fayette Alliance” filed a temporary injunction against the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Council’s directive to expand the Urban Service Boundary.

The Fayette Alliance filed a lawsuit in July alleging the council did not follow Kentucky’s state law on growth plans when it voted to allow development between 2,700 and 5,000 acres in the County.

In June, the council approved an expansion of the urban services boundary. Following the council’s vote, the Planning Commission is now tasked with deciding where the expansion should be and what kinds of developments can go where.

Historically, the Planning Commission makes decisions on expansions. This time, they did not recommend this growth. The lawsuit alleges this expansion is not based on “research, analysis, and projections,” as state law requires.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

