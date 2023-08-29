Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Hearing and vision problems causing issues with kids’ ability to learn

VISION TEST
VISION TEST(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One in four kids have a vision problem and 15% of school-age children have some degree of hearing loss.

Roy G. Eversole school nurse, Brittany Inguagiato, said both vision and hearing problems can pose a threat to a kid’s ability to learn.

“If they’re struggling with so many letters on that chart or symbols on that chart you know that lets us know that they are struggling to see and we would try to intervene,” she said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Prior to initial entry to school, every kid is required to have a vision exam. Inguagiato added that it has to be completed by an eye doctor.

“We make sure that they have passed that. As well as our teachers are informed that if they are noticing students that are struggling to see the board, students that are complaining,” she said. “They will send those students over to us to complete a vision screening.”

She also said parents need to pay close attention to their kids at home because one problem could lead to another. More than half of children with a vision problem also have at least one other developmental disability, such as hearing loss.

That could lead to a decline in the students’ performance at school.

“If a student is experiencing hearing loss that definitely can cause issues with their learning and language development, things along those lines,” she said. “If you think about the language development. If a student can’t hear what they’re needing to hear then that can certainly create that barrier. Starting from learning sounds that is such a foundation for the learning environment and their education.”

In an effort to keep hearing and vision problems out of the classroom, Inguagiato said she does screenings on all students throughout the school year.

If you notice hearing or vision problems at home with your child, she said that you can contact your eye doctor, primary care doctor or the school nurse. All can help with the proper resources to get your child help.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Coroner identifies moped driver killed in Jessamine Co. crash
The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.
1 dead after Wolfe County crash
The driver of a dump truck had to be taken to the hospital after a sinkhole formed.
Driver taken to Lexington hospital after sinkhole forms under dump truck
Fire at Ky. elementary school appears to have been intentionally set
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

thumbnail
Forecast video test
Frankfort police investigating inmate incident
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures stay down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Early Fall feel for a few days
Fayette County seeks input for Imagine Lexington plan