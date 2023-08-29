Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers east and pleasant everywhere

A few showers will move in again today
A few showers will move in again today(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will show up again for many folks in eastern Kentucky. There is a shot that we see some of that in Central Kentucky but most will stay dry.

Pleasant temperatures with some showers will be moving through the region. Most of you will only top out in the low 80s today. If you are caught under a shower, it will be a little cooler for you. Overall, this will be a nice day in Kentucky. Even when those showers move through the region, they will not last forever. Your comfort level will remain high for today.

A basically dry cold front will move across Kentucky on Wednesday. It will drive highs down to the mid to upper-70s for the majority of our area. Some will reach the low 80s but I think those locations will be few and far between. This gives us more of a late-September feel for all of us!

Labor Day Weekend includes a bump in temperatures. It will put us back to around 90 for daytime highs. I do not foresee a major surge in humidity, so that will help with the way it feels out there. Even with warming temperatures, the humid air will be held off and that means it will not have the same oppressive feel that you felt last week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64,...
Coroner identifies woman hit by semi on I-64
Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe...
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning in Lexington
Lex. teacher celebrates 50th year in new classroom after teaching in same room for 49 years
Officials say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Jessamine...
Officials: Motorcyclist dead after Jessamine Co. crash
Police are investigating a early morning shooting.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified

Latest News

temps
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Nice Temps
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Very pleasant temps
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much better feel for this week
Some places will see no rain over the next few days while some see 1-2 inches.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Temps below average with a few rain chances