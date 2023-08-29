Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers east and pleasant everywhere

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will show up again for many folks in eastern Kentucky. There is a shot that we see some of that in Central Kentucky but most will stay dry.

Pleasant temperatures with some showers will be moving through the region. Most of you will only top out in the low 80s today. If you are caught under a shower, it will be a little cooler for you. Overall, this will be a nice day in Kentucky. Even when those showers move through the region, they will not last forever. Your comfort level will remain high for today.

A basically dry cold front will move across Kentucky on Wednesday. It will drive highs down to the mid to upper-70s for the majority of our area. Some will reach the low 80s but I think those locations will be few and far between. This gives us more of a late-September feel for all of us!

Labor Day Weekend includes a bump in temperatures. It will put us back to around 90 for daytime highs. I do not foresee a major surge in humidity, so that will help with the way it feels out there. Even with warming temperatures, the humid air will be held off and that means it will not have the same oppressive feel that you felt last week.

