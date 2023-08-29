Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington hospitals seeing an increase in COVID cases

Dr. William Moss, Chief Medical Officer for Med Center Health, says variants are normal in the...
Dr. William Moss, Chief Medical Officer for Med Center Health, says variants are normal in the evolution of a disease and become less severe as time goes on.(CDC)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says COVID-19 cases have increased nearly 600% in less than a month. Lexington hospitals say they’re seeing an increase as well.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase, I don’t know, I wouldn’t characterize it as a spike,” said Dr. Lee Dossett, chief medical officer of Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Dossett says Baptist Health is seeing a gradual increase, but it’s nowhere near what they saw in 2020 or 2021.

“It is very manageable. We’re not having to adjust any of our policies right now. We’re just kind of keeping an eye on it,” said Dr. Dossett.

Baptist Health says their infection prevention team meets regularly to consider recommendations and protocols. As of now, no changes are being made.

The interim director of infection prevention and control at UK, Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels, says they, too, are seeing an increase in cases but not changing their policies.

“We’re currently adhering to all CDC policies and procedures and have not changed any of our policies and procedures at this time,” said Dr. Van Sickels. “It’s certainly expected when you see a newer variant emerge that we’re going to see a bump in cases. Fortunately, we have not seen yet a significant increase in severity of illness though.”

He says their team is closely monitoring COVID cases, and they meet daily to discuss them. While Dr. Van Sickels says the number of cases they’re seeing is still manageable, he urges people to continue to protect themselves and others.

“We still, you know, along with the CDC, recommend all preventative measures, vaccination most importantly, hand hygiene. If you’re at risk, kind of being cautious around others. Things like that, said Dr. Van Sickels.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64,...
Coroner identifies woman hit by semi on I-64
Ambulance
Coroner identifies moped driver killed in Jessamine Co. crash
Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe...
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning in Lexington
Fire at Ky. elementary school appears to have been intentionally set
COVID hospitalization rates in Woodford County was up 70% at the beginning of August.
Kentucky health leaders tracking rise in new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.
Road closed after deadly Wolfe County crash
Road closed after deadly Wolfe County crash
WATCH | Road closed after deadly Wolfe County crash
The driver of a dump truck had to be taken to the hospital after a sinkhole formed.
Driver taken to Lexington hospital after sinkhole forms under dump truck
On Monday, lawyers for a group called the “Fayette Alliance” filed a temporary injunction...
Group asks judge to stop work on expanding Lexington’s Urban Services Boundary