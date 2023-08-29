Lexington hospitals seeing an increase in COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says COVID-19 cases have increased nearly 600% in less than a month. Lexington hospitals say they’re seeing an increase as well.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase, I don’t know, I wouldn’t characterize it as a spike,” said Dr. Lee Dossett, chief medical officer of Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Dossett says Baptist Health is seeing a gradual increase, but it’s nowhere near what they saw in 2020 or 2021.

“It is very manageable. We’re not having to adjust any of our policies right now. We’re just kind of keeping an eye on it,” said Dr. Dossett.

Baptist Health says their infection prevention team meets regularly to consider recommendations and protocols. As of now, no changes are being made.

The interim director of infection prevention and control at UK, Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels, says they, too, are seeing an increase in cases but not changing their policies.

“We’re currently adhering to all CDC policies and procedures and have not changed any of our policies and procedures at this time,” said Dr. Van Sickels. “It’s certainly expected when you see a newer variant emerge that we’re going to see a bump in cases. Fortunately, we have not seen yet a significant increase in severity of illness though.”

He says their team is closely monitoring COVID cases, and they meet daily to discuss them. While Dr. Van Sickels says the number of cases they’re seeing is still manageable, he urges people to continue to protect themselves and others.

“We still, you know, along with the CDC, recommend all preventative measures, vaccination most importantly, hand hygiene. If you’re at risk, kind of being cautious around others. Things like that, said Dr. Van Sickels.

