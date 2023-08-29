Lexington woman pleads guilty after manslaughter charged dropped

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman pleaded guilty after her manslaughter charge was dropped

Jennifer Kashuba was charged with manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering in the death of James Medlock.

He was found wrapped in plastic in February of last year.

A judge dropped the manslaughter charge, saying Kashuba acted in self-defense.

As part of the plea, the abuse of a corpse charge was also dropped.

Kashuba faces up to three years in prison.

She will be sentenced on October 26.

