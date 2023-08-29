Lexington woman pleads guilty after manslaughter charged dropped
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman pleaded guilty after her manslaughter charge was dropped
Jennifer Kashuba was charged with manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering in the death of James Medlock.
He was found wrapped in plastic in February of last year.
A judge dropped the manslaughter charge, saying Kashuba acted in self-defense.
As part of the plea, the abuse of a corpse charge was also dropped.
Kashuba faces up to three years in prison.
She will be sentenced on October 26.
