One dead after shooting involving police in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a shooting involving police in southern Kentucky.

The shooting happened just before seven tonight at a home in Bell County on Highway 221.

No officers were hurt.

The sheriff called in Kentucky State Police to investigate.

The name of the person shot has not yet been identified.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

