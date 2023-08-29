Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

One dead after shooting involving police in Bell County

One person is dead after a shooting involving police in southern Kentucky.
One person is dead after a shooting involving police in southern Kentucky.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a shooting involving police in southern Kentucky.

The shooting happened just before seven tonight at a home in Bell County on Highway 221.

No officers were hurt.

The sheriff called in Kentucky State Police to investigate.

The name of the person shot has not yet been identified.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a early morning shooting.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified
According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64,...
Coroner identifies woman hit by semi on I-64
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Lex. teacher celebrates 50th year in new classroom after teaching in same room for 49 years
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

Latest News

Officials say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Jessamine...
Officials: Motorcyclist dead; road closed after Jessamine Co. crash
AB COMBS
Two EKY schools sharing a building for the second year
FILE - The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership...
Lexington community leaders reflect on 60th anniversary of ‘I Have a Dream’ speech
The Labor Day Weekend is just a few days way, and it is expected to pack roads throughout...
Officials urge safe driving ahead of Labor Day travels