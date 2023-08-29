Everyday Kentucky
Road closed after deadly Wolfe County crash

We are tracking a deadly crash on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking a deadly crash on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.

We have not been told the number of victims yet.

The coroner told us he is headed to the scene.

Both directions of the Mountain Parkway at MP 49 are shut down. We do not know how long it will be closed.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

