Road closed after deadly Wolfe County crash

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking a deadly crash on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.

We have not been told the number of victims yet.

The coroner told us he is headed to the scene.

Both directions of the Mountain Parkway at MP 49 are shut down. We do not know how long it will be closed.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

