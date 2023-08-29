School board votes to reduce Fayette County real estate tax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School Board voted Monday night to decrease the real estate tax rates for Lexington residents.

The change will still generate an increase in revenue for the school district.

FCPS Board Chairman Tyler Murphy says this is the time of the year when they look over property assessments, potential tax rates, and their tentative budget.

“We’re in a very fortunate position in Fayette County where our property values and our growth have increased to the point that we’re actually in a position to lower our real estate tax rate by 2.3 cents for every $100 of assessed value and still generate about $316 million in revenue for our district,” Murphy said.

Murphy adds that property assessments are determined by their property value administrator, not by the school district.

He says they originally budgeted with hopes to have additional revenue because of economic growth.

“So really what we were looking at was, these are the things we need to invest in, and then when we got the numbers in the summer. We said, ‘how can we make it work,’ and that’s when we realized we’re actually going to be able to make these investments while lowering the rate,” Murphy said.

He explains that there are many factors that led to this, one being sound fiscal decision-making and management in prior years.

Now, the $316.1 million increase in revenue will go towards strategic investments, many of which were announced earlier this year.

“Including historic pay raises for our staff that gives us the highest starting teacher pay in the state of Kentucky, investments in special education, gifted and talented, multi-lingual learners, investments in the arts and STEM education and ensuring that we have enough staff to support our students including a full-time nurse in every campus,” Murphy said.

He says 70% of their budget is geared towards student instruction and support, which is just one reason that student achievement is their top priority.

Murphy added that over 98% of school-aged children in Fayette County rely on public schools for education, but it’s because of the partnerships in the community that they’re able to continue providing for their students.

