Fayette County seeks input for Imagine Lexington plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington seeks input on their plan to continue to improve the city.

An in-person open house will take place today, August 30th from 3-7 p.m. for Lexington’s Planning Department to receive input from citizens on a new plan they have created. Planning staff will be available at this open house to discuss ways to improve the city.

The department has created a comprehensive plan, Imagine Lexington 2045, to reimagine the city. The plan is an opportunity to focus on five themes: Building Successful Neighborhoods, Protecting the Environment, Creating Jobs and Prosperity, Improving a Desirable Community, and Urban and Rural Balance. These themes can be found on the Imagine Lexington website.

“The Comprehensive Plan is a visionary roadmap for our city’s long-term growth and development,” Senior Planner Valerie Friedmann said. “The Comprehensive Plan guides decision-making and shapes our community’s future by setting clear goals and strategies. That’s why public engagement is at the heart of the planning process; we value every voice and have implemented an inclusive public engagement strategy to ensure a comprehensive range of voices are heard.”

There are multiple ways you can contribute to this plan:

In-person open house – Aug. 30, 3 – 7 p.m., Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane

Online form – open through Aug. 30, 2023.

Online personal meeting sessions . Residents can register for a 30-minute Zoom meeting with a Planning staff. Sessions are available from Aug. 16 – 29, 2023.

Email comments to imagine@lexingtonky.gov

