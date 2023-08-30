Fight continues over Urban Services Boundary in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Fayette County leaders continue to meet and identify potential areas for Urban Services growth, one group is asking a judge to halt the work while a lawsuit makes its way through the legal system.

The Urban Growth Management Advisory Committee met Tuesday morning. The group consists of four council members and 11 citizens looking to identify several thousand acres that can be added to the city’s growth boundary.

“If it’s land that can’t be developed, then that’s not what we want to look at for this whole process,” said Vice-Mayor Dan Wu.

Those parameters haven’t been moved or adjusted since 1996, when nearly 5,400 acres were added.

Now, the group is narrowing in on land along Athens-Boonesboro Road, Winchester Road between I-64 and I-75, and an area near the Blue Grass Airport and Man O’ War Boulevard.

“Building affordable housing on the outskirts is just not very feasible for a lot of reasons,” said John Phillips, committee member.

A lot of questions were brought up in the meeting. Are they looking at gross or net acreage? What was the process like in 1996?

Councilmember Kathy Plomin, who represents Council District 12, had some questions of her own.

“How much will it cost us to develop out there? We’re looking at needs over and beyond what we’re looking at,” Plomin said. “School, fire, police, the condition of the roads. It’ll cost a fortune to fix some of those roads out there.”

The Fayette Alliance and a few private citizens previously filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion and the process by which it’s being done. Then, earlier this week, the group filed an immediate injunction to stop work while the suit moves forward.

“I feel hopeful that we will have an opportunity to explain what the harm is by allowing this work to move forward before the legal question is answered,” said Brittany Roethemeier with Fayette Alliance.

It’s also estimated that almost half of the land from the 1996 expansion remains undeveloped.

No final decisions were made at the meeting as to what would be passed on as a recommendation to the planning commission, who would eventually have the final say.

The injunction hearing is scheduled for Friday. If the motion fails, the committee is set to meet again on September 5 to continue the conversation.

A public hearing is planned for September 12 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

