FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Awesome Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a rather late September like feel as we get set to say goodbye to the month of August. This awesome air is comes as high pressure drops in from Canada as Hurricane Idalia slams into Florida.

Temps today are in the middle 50s to middle 60s across the state. Highs by the afternoon are mainly 75-80 with a very cool northeast wind that really gusts up later today into tonight. That’s bringing even cooler air in here into Thursday. Lows start in the 50-55 range for many with highs again in the 70s for the last day of the month.

Lows for the first morning of September are trending even cooler with the models showing some upper 40s.

Highs on Friday reach the low 80s east with mid and upper 80s west.

This sets the stage for a dry and seasonably toasty Labor Day weekend. Highs from 85-90 look common.

