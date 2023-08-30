Frankfort Police investigate inmate incident

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Frankfort are investigating an incident involving a jail inmate that was being transported last night off Highway 676.

The incident happened near Coffee Tree Road, not far from the jail.

Frankfort Police Department said it is too early in the investigation to release any names involved or the nature of the incident.

Police told us they may have more information to come today.

