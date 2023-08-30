Good Question: Why do hurricanes only happen from August to October?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Jennifer asks, “Why do hurricanes only happen from August to October?”

Jennifer, hurricanes can happen any time during the year, but our First Alert Weather Team tells us you are most likely to see them in the Atlantic from mid-August to mid-October. Jim Caldwell tells us that is peak hurricane season.

According to the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory, since 1851, every month on the calendar has seen at least one tropical storm, and 10 out of 12 have had at least one hurricane. But, the vast majority, 97%, have happened during hurricane season, which is June 1 to November 30.

As for why hurricanes happen during this time frame, warm water temperature is a crucial ingredient in creating tropical storms, which turn into hurricanes, and that time of year is when things are the warmest.

Those time frames are different if you’re talking about the Pacific seaboard, where storms are more spread out. The hurricane season there is from May 15 to November 30.If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

