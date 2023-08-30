Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Early Fall feel for a few days

Temperatures stay down
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temperatures will keep the feel of the first days of Fall.

After another cold front clears out of Kentucky, it will drive our temperatures down to some much more tolerable levels around here. It hasn’t been anything significant this week but better weather is always the way to go! These next few mornings will likely drop off to the 50s for many folks. I even think that there is a shot that some of you will see a quick dip in the 40s.

Another warm-up will begin coming together for the weekend. Most temperatures will reach the upper 80s and maybe a few 90s. Here’s the thing, humidity will remain at Fall-like levels and that means these numbers will feel even better. In other words, 89 will likely feel as it should... at 89 or 90ish. Those heat indices will stay very low compared to those triple-digits.

Hurricane Idalia will not cause any major problems for folks in Kentucky. The most that we directly see will be some cloud cover in the eastern portions of the state. Tropical rains will stay south and east of the commonwealth.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

