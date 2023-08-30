Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Baptist Relief responding to Hurricane Idalia

Ky Baptists are prepared to head to Blackshear, Georgia, to help feed hurricane survivors.
Ky Baptists are prepared to head to Blackshear, Georgia, to help feed hurricane survivors.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of August start of September usually signals a busy time for some Kentucky relief workers.

“I don’t know that we have spent a Labor Day in Kentucky for quite a while,” laughed Karen Smith with Kentucky Baptist Relief, who said her son was hoping to spend the weekend with her this year, possibly on the first Labor Day weekend in many, but those plans will have to be put on hold.

That’s because the holiday weekend usually has them either working in or on their way to a hurricane zone. In recent years they have been to Florida, the Carolinas and Texas numerous times.

“But I know the people will be hurting, and anytime in a disaster, people are hurting, and that is what God has called us to do. To go and help them,” said Smith.

Kentucky Baptist Relief has had the capacity to feed tens of thousands of people with their mobile kitchens. During this deployment, they will likely feed five to 7,000 people a day in the town of Blackshear, Georgia.

They will head out Thursday morning. Their primary job will be to cook for survivors but could take part in other relief work. And they will be available to leave something else as well.

“I can tell you that there is not a meal that goes out that they have to listen to us talk about Jesus. Keep your windows rolled up, take the meal. We love them just the same,” said Smith.

50 Kentuckians from throughout the state could be in the area for about 2 weeks.

