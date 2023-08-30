Everyday Kentucky
Lexington utility company helping with restoration efforts in Florida

Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. sent roughly 400 line workers to Florida. Staff said their crews are navigating high waters and damage left behind.
Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. sent roughly 400 line workers to Florida. Staff said their crews are navigating high waters and damage left behind.(Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc.)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Restoration efforts are underway in parts of Florida after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Among the hundreds of utility crews there working, many are from Lexington.

Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. sent roughly 400 line workers to Florida. Company officials said their crews are navigating high waters and damage left behind. Their resources are being used in the hardest-hit areas.

The company’s staff who are in Lexington said they’re in constant contact with their crews in Florida as there are a lot of moving parts.

They said some are in Tampa and moving north, and many are in the midst of restoration efforts.

Jake Green, the director of transmission and distribution operations at Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc., says they sent down hundreds of trucks as well as specialty equipment. This way, they can work as safely and diligently as possible.

Green said their teams know first-hand how important it is to have help in crisis situations.

“We have experience understanding what it’s like to be impacted by storms and for people to be without power, in times of the summer months where it’s really hot. We have a strong appreciation for the impact that does to those communities. It’s a sense of pride for our operations to help those areas,” said Green.

Green said they’ll be in Florida for as long as they’re needed. They will plan on moving some crews into south Georgia to help with restoration efforts there as well.

