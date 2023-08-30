Portal 31 Mine Museum nearing completion on renovations and upgrades

LYNCH, Ky. (WYMT) - Portal 31 Mine and Museum opened on November 2, 1917 and operated until 1963 when it closed. In 2009 tours of the mine began. The museum received a grant for upgrades, and those are nearing completion.

In 2018, Portal 31 Mine was approved for the grant. Work started on the improvements in 2021, and it is ready to be completed in 2023.

Museum Director Nick Sturgill said upgrades took time to complete because it had to go through historical preservation as not to disrupt anything inside the mine.

“It is just a process of an AML grant. It is time consuming, but in a way I actually appreciate it because it showed me that they are making sure the money is spent on what is supposed to be spent on,” said Sturgill.

The upgrades were mostly spent on updating the animatronics that run the tour, explained Sturgill.

“We’ve been upgrading all those computer systems and all the animatronics, we will have a new motor man trip that we are taking people through the mine in,” said Sturgill.

Structural renovations were also done as well.

“Roof molding and things like that, pretty much just making sure the mine is safe and structurally sound so that everyone that comes through the mine is safe,” added Sturgill.

Sturgill also added that by completing the upgrades, people will visit the mine and other parts of Harlan County as well.

“Portal 31, you know when people come here to visit, they are not just visiting Portal 31, and not just spending money here, that money trickles down to all the community and will visit other areas within Harlan County,” said Sturgill.

The grand opening for Portal 31 Mine and Museum will be on Oct. 6 and Sturgill added that everyone is invited to attend.

