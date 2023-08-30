Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Volunteers spread out in Lexington to get count of homeless population

Volunteers spread out in Lexington to get count of homeless population
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Lexington, three central Kentucky organizations that advocate for the unhoused are spreading out in the city to get a good count on the number of homeless.

Their last count in 2016 was about 800 homeless people.

The reason, they say, is to gather data so the community can respond before winter comes.

The count is extensive, covering those currently in jail, hospital and transitional housing.

We traveled with volunteers as they conducted the count and listened in on some emotional concerns the homeless are dealing with right now.

“We want the people on the streets to know that we’re trying to be sure that they’re part of this because they count,” said Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey.

Frankie Garcia has been homeless for the last three years. He says he appreciates the survey because he thinks the data will help. Right now, he feels resources for the homeless are limited, and he’s left out.

“Pretty much every time, I never make the cut,” Garcia said. “I’m always so far down the list.”

In this raw interview, a man who says a fire left him homeless pleas for the city's leaders to tear down barriers for affordable housing in Lexington.

The survey will conclude Wednesday night at 11, with final data in mid-September.

This homeless count is separate from the city’s count, which is conducted in January.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Wolfe Co. crash
Ambulance
Coroner identifies moped driver killed in Jessamine Co. crash
The driver of a dump truck had to be taken to the hospital after a sinkhole formed.
Driver taken to Lexington hospital after sinkhole forms under dump truck
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Fire at Ky. elementary school appears to have been intentionally set

Latest News

Newly-obtained 911 dispatch audio sheds more light on what happened during a traffic stop less...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Dispatch audio provides new details about traffic stop prior to deadly crash
‘The numbers are dwindling’: Central Ky. firefighters discuss firefighter shortage
On nearly every corner, Corbin city and school leaders say you can find a place to buy a vape....
‘It’s always been an issue’: Corbin officials crack down on underage vaping
Ky Baptists are prepared to head to Blackshear, Georgia, to help feed hurricane survivors.
Kentucky Baptist Relief responding to Hurricane Idalia