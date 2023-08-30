Volunteers spread out in Lexington to get count of homeless population

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Lexington, three central Kentucky organizations that advocate for the unhoused are spreading out in the city to get a good count on the number of homeless.

Their last count in 2016 was about 800 homeless people.

The reason, they say, is to gather data so the community can respond before winter comes.

The count is extensive, covering those currently in jail, hospital and transitional housing.

We traveled with volunteers as they conducted the count and listened in on some emotional concerns the homeless are dealing with right now.

“We want the people on the streets to know that we’re trying to be sure that they’re part of this because they count,” said Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey.

Frankie Garcia has been homeless for the last three years. He says he appreciates the survey because he thinks the data will help. Right now, he feels resources for the homeless are limited, and he’s left out.

“Pretty much every time, I never make the cut,” Garcia said. “I’m always so far down the list.”

In this raw interview, a man who says a fire left him homeless pleas for the city's leaders to tear down barriers for affordable housing in Lexington.

The survey will conclude Wednesday night at 11, with final data in mid-September.

This homeless count is separate from the city’s count, which is conducted in January.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.