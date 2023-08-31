Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

21-pound mahi mahi caught off West Coast, breaking state record

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi...
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi mahi was caught.(Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Washington state has made a new record by hooking the largest dolphinfish, also known as mahi mahi, off the coast last week.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wade La Fontaine caught the 21-pound, 48-inch-long fish about 42 miles off the Washington coast on Friday.

According to the department, La Fontaine has been going on trips off the Washington coast for over 10 years to catch salmon, lingcod, halibut and tuna.

Despite all of his experience, La Fontaine said he never expected to break a record with his late August catch.

After securing his 21-pounder, La Fontaine and boat captain Keith Johnson docked in Westport, where the dolphinfish was examined by a biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Fish Program before being weighed.

On Wednesday, La Fontaine’s Washington Record Sport Fish Application was reviewed and certified by the department.

Officials said mahi mahi caught off the Washington coast are typically smaller, ranging from 6 to 12 pounds. The mahi mahi fish caught by La Fontaine was described as being more like the large dolphinfish that can be found in warmer waters off of California, Mexico and Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Frankfort are investigating an incident involving a jail inmate who was being...
Kentucky inmate has life-threatening injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle, police say
The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Wolfe Co. crash
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
Newly-obtained 911 dispatch audio sheds more light on what happened during a traffic stop less...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Dispatch audio provides new details about traffic stop prior to deadly crash
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
Man on plane with the drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died

Latest News

For today’s Good Question, Robert asks, “Why are the fountains in Triangle Park slimy green?”
Good Question: Why are the fountains in Triangle Park slimy green?
On this International Overdose Awareness Day , the Lexington VA Health Care Systems invited the...
Lexington VA invites community to learn more about its services on International Overdose Awareness Day
The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the...
Multiple at-home test kits recalled because company lacked permission to distribute them
According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were...
Teacher robbed at knifepoint at school, locked in gym closet, police say