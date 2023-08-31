Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Fall feel leading into a Labor Day sizzle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today might be the last official day of meteorological Summer - but our temps are feeling like fall. A high pressure region has parked itself over the area allowing the state to welcome in some cooler air from Canada. A strong stationary front has blocked Hurricane Idalia from spewing some tropical storm remnants into our region, forcing the storm up the east coast line.

Our morning started off nice and chilly with temps in the low 50s, but we will warm to the upper 70s for our temps today. Some light winds might mean you want to bust out the light jackets for going to work and coming home.

Tomorrow we are looking at a slight warm up as a system north of us pushes us into some warmer air. This will linger into Labor Day Weekend - but the good news is we aren’t looking at too high of humidity levels. So if you are headed out to Big Blue Kickoff on Saturday, or maybe just planning on grilling for Labor Day, its looking to be mostly sunny and warmer temperatures. Our next active system is bringing some rain our way on Wednesday of next week.

Have a Great Thursday!

