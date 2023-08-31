Everyday Kentucky
Are fall leaves arriving earlier this year?

In Lexington, we are already seeing the trees start to change colors.
In Lexington, we are already seeing the trees start to change colors.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The days are getting shorter, and the nights are cooler; that means one thing: fall is around the corner!

In Lexington, we are already seeing the trees start to change to those vibrant colors.

“It’s time to get ready for winter, go dormant, so they’re going to stop producing their chlorophyll,” said Extension Forester Laurie Thomas.

That means the green will go away, and those other colors will appear.

But why are we already seeing fall leaves in August?

“Sometimes it is; it’s just that individual tree. Other times, it could be stressors, environmental stressors,” Thomas said.

Like the weather, including extreme heat and drought.

“In Kentucky, we typically see our peek a little bit later,” Thomas said. “We’ll really start revving up in October, towards the end of October.”

Thomas says, to see the perfect fall colors, “If we can have kind of warm sunny days and cool nights, our leaf color will be at its best.”

Central and eastern Kentucky will see fall foliage peek in late October.

