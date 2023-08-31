Ella’s She Shed of Hope serves those impacted by breast cancer

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - If you were to drive through Lawrenceburg right now, you might stumble upon a bright pink shed.

It would definitely grab your attention.

The “she shed” serves as a beacon of hope for many.

“In 2003, it was as a routine mammogram,” said Ella Jane Davenport.

When Ella Jane Davenport was asked to come back to the doctor’s office, she knew it wasn’t good.

“He had 17 years of images on the wall, and I said that doesn’t look good,” said Davenport. “He said I hate to tell you, but you have breast cancer.”

She set up radiology and discovered the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

Ella then completed three months of chemo and 45 radiation treatments.

“When I was doing my chemo, I was just sad,” said Davenport. “These women and men had no one, they’d just sit there, and I was like, ‘I need to do something. This is not right.’”

That’s when Ella decided the best thing she could do was be there for others going through chemo.

“We cried, and we laughed, and that’s when I knew I had a purpose,” said Davenport. “That was my whole purpose was to lift people up.”

She’s been heavily involved with Susan G. Komen for the Cure ever since and has been in remission for 20 years.

She also met the love of her life in 2018.

“When I met my husband, I had told him I was a breast cancer survivor and that I’ve always had a dream of having a she shed,” said Davenport.

“So I went to work on it,” said Richard Davenport. “This used to be an old corn crib. I came in here and put the ceiling in it. The sides on it. The floors down. Built a front porch on it.”

“And now it’s my She Shed of Hope,” said Ella. “My dream became a reality.”

It’s a place where Ella can continue to support those affected by breast cancer.

“Just sit. I have a pond with all the fish in it. I have rockers and a swing,” said Ella.

“She’s built this out of love, and it’s a place where she wants everyone to feel welcome,” said breast cancer survivor Maggie Wilkerson.

“If you’re going through chemo or radiation or something to talk to who understands, who knows, what it’s like,” said Angie Castillo. “Even if they’re just holding your hand, listening to you cry, you know it’s just a good safe space.”

A pink shed providing hope, love and companionship.

“I just want everyone to feel like there’s a place to come, just come,” said Ella. “You don’t have to say a word, just you know, do whatever you want to do, but it’s open. I just want to share it. I want you to know that you’re not alone.”

If you are a breast cancer survivor, warrior or supporter and would like to visit Ella’s She Shed of Hope, the address is 1840 Bonds Mill Road in Lawrenceburg.

