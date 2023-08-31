FCPS looking into high school volleyball program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School District is looking into a high school volleyball team.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Frederick Douglass’s varsity team unexpectedly forfeited two games on Saturday.

The coach of an opposing team said the school was a “no call, no show.”

FCPS spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith says the district won’t rush to judgment, and they’re using a methodical approach to figure out what happened.

