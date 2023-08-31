FCPS looking into high school volleyball program
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School District is looking into a high school volleyball team.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Frederick Douglass’s varsity team unexpectedly forfeited two games on Saturday.
The coach of an opposing team said the school was a “no call, no show.”
FCPS spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith says the district won’t rush to judgment, and they’re using a methodical approach to figure out what happened.
