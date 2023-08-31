FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead To Labor Day Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another awesome weather day taking shape across Kentucky and it feels a lot like early fall. This comes as we wrap up the month of August and get set for Labor Day weekend. That’s when temps come up, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Temps out there this morning start in the 50-55 degree range for many. A few spots may hit the upper 40s. By the afternoon, highs reach the middle and upper 70s with a gorgeous blue sky and a few high clouds.

Friday starts with similar temps and ends with temps reaching 80-85 degrees in many areas. That comes with low humidity and a few clouds coming into the picture. Those clouds may wind up being a little more prominent over the Labor Day weekend as an upper level low spins across the south. This may try to drift farther north into the region this weekend and early next week. I’m almost to the point of adding a shower chance to the forecast as the models are getting closer with the showers coming from the south and west.

Highs this weekend are in the middle and upper 80s.

