Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Good Question: Why are the fountains in Triangle Park slimy green?

For today’s Good Question, Robert asks, “Why are the fountains in Triangle Park slimy green?”
For today’s Good Question, Robert asks, “Why are the fountains in Triangle Park slimy green?”(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Robert asks, “Why are the fountains in Triangle Park slimy green?”

Robert sent in some video showing what he was talking about. The most likely answer is algae in the water.

According to PremierPond.com, algae is a pretty common problem in fountains. They say the two types of algae that can take over fountains are pea soup algae, named for the green color it gives water, and string algae.

Cleaning, chemicals, or making sure the water is properly aerated are all ways to control it.

We did reach out to the people in charge of Triangle Park. They told me the fountain had been down for some maintenance, but it was nothing out of the ordinary. When we showed them the video of the green water, they said their operations team is looking into it and plans to fix it.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Frankfort are investigating an incident involving a jail inmate who was being...
Kentucky inmate has life-threatening injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle, police say
The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Wolfe Co. crash
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
Newly-obtained 911 dispatch audio sheds more light on what happened during a traffic stop less...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Dispatch audio provides new details about traffic stop prior to deadly crash
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
Man on plane with the drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died

Latest News

Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
On this International Overdose Awareness Day , the Lexington VA Health Care Systems invited the...
Lexington VA invites community to learn more about its services on International Overdose Awareness Day
Thursday is Overdose Awareness Day and people in Lexington are reaching out to give those...
Shepherd’s House reflects on Overdose Awareness Day through stories of recovery