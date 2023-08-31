Everyday Kentucky
Lexington plans for the future

Imagine Lexington is helping the city plan for the future.
Imagine Lexington is helping the city plan for the future.(WKYT)
By Alexis Martin
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Imagine Lexington is helping the city plan for the future.

Imagine Lexington is a 20-year comprehensive plan for the city.

Today, they had a public input open house at the Lexington Senior Center. This allowed residents to have their voices heard on what they would like to see in Lexington in 2045.

Chris Taylor, manager for long-range planning with Imagine Lexington, said the biggest change people want to see is in Lexington housing.

“Most folks really want to see much more abundant housing options. They wanna see housing that’s more affordable. They want to see more options for places for people to live,” Taylor said.

You can visit imaginelexington.com to fill out an input form if you could not attend the meeting.

