Lexington Public Library to host ‘Art Swap’

The event is for all ages 13+.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can trade your art with fellow artists tonight from 5-6:30 p.m. at Lexington Public Library.

The meeting will take place in the large meeting room at the Eastside Branch.

All artists are encouraged to bring unique artwork, ranging from crochet to jewelry to paintings.

The event is 13+ only. No registration is required.

For more information, visit the Lexington Public Library Website.

