Lexington Public Library to host ‘Art Swap’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can trade your art with fellow artists tonight from 5-6:30 p.m. at Lexington Public Library.

The meeting will take place in the large meeting room at the Eastside Branch.

All artists are encouraged to bring unique artwork, ranging from crochet to jewelry to paintings.

The event is 13+ only. No registration is required.

For more information, visit the Lexington Public Library Website.

