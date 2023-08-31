Lexington VA invites community to learn more about its services on International Overdose Awareness Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On this International Overdose Awareness Day, the Lexington VA Health Care Systems invited the community out to learn more about their Clinical Addiction Treatment Services (CATS).

Program director of the CATS clinic, Elizabeth Dodd, says roughly 3,500 veterans seek their services. Dodd says they use evidence-based treatment at the clinic in the form of cognitive behavioral therapy.

They offer a variety of services, including individual and group therapy, medication treatment, and contingency management. Dodd says contingency management is a reward program that provides incentives for behavior changes.

Attendees got to check out informational tables and hang a ribbon on a wall in the clinic in honor of anyone affected by overdose.

Dodd says they work hard to empower veterans to reach their goals.

“By having so many services and having all of the opportunities and having the people who are motivated to do it really just makes the best treatment possible,” said Dodd.

Dodd said in partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, they’re now offering clean syringes to veterans.

CATS is located on the first floor of building 25 on the Frank Sousley Campus. For more information, call (859) 233-4511.

