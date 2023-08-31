Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man accused of firing gun in Richmond pub

James Parsons' charges include wanton endangerment and drug possession.
James Parsons' charges include wanton endangerment and drug possession.(Madison County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they arrested a man early Wednesday morning for shooting into a Richmond pub.

The arrest citation says after paying his tab at Paddy Wagon, James Parsons dropped his handgun, tried to catch it and fired a round into the bar.

The citation says he fled the scene and dropped the reportedly stolen handgun.

Parsons was charged with wanton endangerment and drug possession.

His arraignment is set for tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Frankfort are investigating an incident involving a jail inmate who was being...
Kentucky inmate has life-threatening injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle, police say
The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Wolfe Co. crash
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
Man on plane with the drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died
The Kentucky Virtual Academy (KY VA) has just opened for its first year as a fully online K...
Kentucky’s first fully online public school opens for first year

Latest News

paul holland
Coroner identifies Bell County man who ran from officers
Members of Teamsters Local 651 in Lexington held a practice protest back in July of 2023, ahead...
EKU professor discusses labor movements, worker-management relationships
EKU professor discusses increase in strikes, labor-management relationships
WATCH | EKU professor discusses increase in strikes, labor-management relationships
Federal and local law enforcement meet with community to ‘Unite Against Hate’
WATCH | Federal and local law enforcement meet with community to ‘Unite Against Hate’