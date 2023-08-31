Man accused of firing gun in Richmond pub

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they arrested a man early Wednesday morning for shooting into a Richmond pub.

The arrest citation says after paying his tab at Paddy Wagon, James Parsons dropped his handgun, tried to catch it and fired a round into the bar.

The citation says he fled the scene and dropped the reportedly stolen handgun.

Parsons was charged with wanton endangerment and drug possession.

His arraignment is set for tomorrow.

