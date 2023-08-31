Everyday Kentucky
Meteorological fall begins Friday

The official start to fall isn't until September 23rd, but for meteorologist, that's not the...
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is the start of September. Can you believe we’re already here?

While the first day of fall isn’t for a few weeks, for meteorologists, it’s at the start of September.

Weather records are kept for specific seasons, and September traditionally starts to show temperatures cooling down.

For Lexington, the average high is about 80 degrees in September, but in November, that number goes down to 55 degrees.

Hot temperatures still happen in this stretch of the year as our area averages four days above 90 degrees. In 2019, we had 22 90-degree days!

Of course, cold temperatures happen too. The average first frost in Lexington is October 16, with our average first freeze on October 25.

In 2012, cold temperatures showed up early, as the first frost was in late September. There are also some years where the first frost or freeze doesn’t happen until November.

Snow also happens in the fall. The average first measurable snow isn’t until December 8, but statistics say there is a 39% chance of seeing snow before December, and it can happen even in October, like last year.

November snow has happened in four out of the last five years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

