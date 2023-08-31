Everyday Kentucky
Plan to move historic statue in downtown Monticello draws controversy

The iconic Doughboy statue was installed more than 100 years ago and some in the community believe it needs to be moved, others say it needs to stay put regardless of its traffic troubles.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are numerous signs of the importance of the World War I Doughboy all over Monticello, from pictures on the “Welcome to Monticello” sign to its image at the police station.

“I have a lot of respect for anyone who serves. And it says a lot of people who served,” said Marcus Burnett, who does not want the Doughboy statue removed from its current spot downtown.

But others say traffic has created too much trouble for the statue in its current place.

“And we just saw a while ago where a tractor-trailer loaded down with logs went the wrong way to navigate around it,” said Rep. Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello.

Upchurch says he’s seen numerous near misses, and the base even shows signs of crashes there. He is leading an effort to relocate the statue but wants it kept in the downtown area.

“Whether we move, we move him from the square or reposition him on the square,” he said.

“I think it represents much more than what they are wanting to move it for. They are wanting it for traffic to get through easier. Representation is much more than just traffic,” countered Burnett.

State officials say it’s not really even in the center of the intersection. And it needs major improvement.

“You know it’s an iconic thing for Monticello and Wayne to have this statue. I think the thing-- the overarching goal is to not only improve the traffic flow in Monticello but protect the doughboy.”

Protecting a piece of history that’s more than 100 years old seems to be the goal of everyone.

