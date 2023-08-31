Everyday Kentucky
Shepherd’s House reflects on Overdose Awareness Day through stories of recovery

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday is Overdose Awareness Day, and people in Lexington are reaching out to give those struggling with addiction - hope.

Frank and David both found their way to the Shepherd’s House years ago after struggling with drugs themselves. They both agree that the biggest step in recovery is asking for help.

“I would tell anyone out there that’s struggling that there is a way, it’s tough, it’s hard, but you can get there if you would just give us the opportunity to try and help you,” said Frank Evans, recovery housing coordinator.

A statistic from drugabusestatistics.org says that more than 1,300 Kentuckians die each year from overdose. On a day to spread awareness about the danger of overdose, the Shepherd’s House wants to stress that they’re an open door.

“I think it’s important because we have to be aware. People are dying every day,” said Evans.

One resource they have is the brand-new women’s house. Candice Carper, another former addict who recovered at the house, is now the house manager.

“It’s kind of about instilling a family feeling so they feel like this is home,” said Carper.

She acts as a helping hand to women in this home and has seen that just by living in the community, hope can be found.

“I just want to set a really good example and give them a strong foundation to build from,” said Carper.

“The Lodge,” as they’re calling the women’s house, is already home to six people, but they’re having an official grand opening to welcome the new addition Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

