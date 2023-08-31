Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

What is storm surge?

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm with maximum winds estimated at 125 mph.
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm with maximum winds estimated at 125 mph.

Idalia brought a catastrophic storm surge to the Big Bend of Florida.

So, how does storm surge work exactly?

Storm surge is a rise in sea level due to water being pushed farther inland. Hurricanes, like any low pressure, have winds that flow counterclockwise. Typically, the right side of the hurricane brings the worst storm surge.

Areas on the coast that are just east of the center usually experience the worst storm surge. The category of a hurricane only accounts for wind speed, not storm surge.

The size, forward speed, angle of approach, and layout of the land all contribute to seeing higher storm surges. The winds of the hurricane push water toward the land, and it has to go somewhere.

At least three feet of storm surge is considered life-threatening. Storm surge is the leading cause of death with hurricanes.

Hurricane Katrina is one of the deadliest hurricanes we have seen in recent memory. This is because of storm surge levels that were up to 28 feet. For comparison, Idalia was forecast to see up to 16 feet of storm surge, just a little more than what Ian brought last year.

The category of a hurricane isn’t everything.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Frankfort are investigating an incident involving a jail inmate who was being...
Kentucky inmate has life-threatening injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle, police say
The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Wolfe Co. crash
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
Man on plane with the drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died
Newly-obtained 911 dispatch audio sheds more light on what happened during a traffic stop less...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Dispatch audio provides new details about traffic stop prior to deadly crash

Latest News

What is storm surge?
WATCH: What is storm surge?
The event is for all ages 13+.
Lexington Public Library to host ‘Art Swap’
James Parsons' charges include wanton endangerment and drug possession.
Man accused of firing stolen gun in Kentucky pub
paul holland
Coroner identifies Bell County man who ran from officers