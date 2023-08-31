Everyday Kentucky
Woman celebrating 108th birthday has a passion for fashion

Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – A woman in Arlington, Virginia, is celebrating being 108 years old after her birthday Wednesday.

Vera Punke said she’s grateful for every day and is looking forward to even more.

“My secret is to look ahead, because if I look behind at my life it would be terrible and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

The 108-year-old said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.

Punke’s other passion is for fashion. She owns 40 pairs of shoes and founded a hat club at her senior living center.

“I’ve always had friends, a good organizer, and you look ahead and try to be happy,” Punke said.

