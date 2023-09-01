3 injured in Anderson Co. crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking a crash in Anderson County.

We know several agencies are on the scene of a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway.

According to the WKYT First Alert Traffic Map, the eastbound lanes are shut down for an 11-mile stretch between exit 48 and exit 59.

We know Lawrenceburg Police and Kentucky State Police responded to the crash

Anderson County EMA confirmed that three people were hurt in the crash. They say two are in serious condition and one is in critical condition.

All lanes on the Bluegrass Parkway are closed.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

