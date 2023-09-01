Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

3 injured in Anderson Co. crash

We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.(Adam Gossom/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking a crash in Anderson County.

We know several agencies are on the scene of a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway.

According to the WKYT First Alert Traffic Map, the eastbound lanes are shut down for an 11-mile stretch between exit 48 and exit 59.

We know Lawrenceburg Police and Kentucky State Police responded to the crash

Anderson County EMA confirmed that three people were hurt in the crash. They say two are in serious condition and one is in critical condition.

All lanes on the Bluegrass Parkway are closed.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Frankfort are investigating an incident involving a jail inmate who was being...
Kentucky inmate has life-threatening injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle, police say
The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells us three vehicles were involved.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Wolfe Co. crash
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
James Parsons' charges include wanton endangerment and drug possession.
Man accused of firing stolen gun in Kentucky pub
Newly-obtained 911 dispatch audio sheds more light on what happened during a traffic stop less...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Dispatch audio provides new details about traffic stop prior to deadly crash

Latest News

Community gathers at Versailles Police Department for Overdose Awareness Vigil.
One man’s story of addiction leads to an unlikely friendship, as Woodford County recognizes Overdose Awareness Day
Bespoken PS will be moving its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Kentucky and is...
Bourbon startup company moving to Lexington in 2024
Between the months of January and July, Sergeant Guy Miller says 278 guns were reported stolen.
Police give warning to gun owners after an increase in gun thefts
Bath Co. community members react to having most overdose deaths in Ky. last year