50th annual Kentucky Bash to celebrate Easterseals Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For 50 years, the Kentucky Bash has been held as a way to kick off the University of Kentucky football season, but also serves as a party with a purpose.

The Bash has extra special meaning this year because it is being at the new home for Easterseals Bluegrass on Richmond Road.

It’s a place that has a long history of serving children, and it will soon see its capacity grow even more.

The old Shriners Hospital building has served as a beacon on the hill in Lexington for decades, and now its new owner will continue that tradition.

“It served children for a very long time, and we are just excited to be able to continue that for now and into the future,” said Jamie Ellis, Easterseals Bluegrass Executive Director.

For nearly a century, Easterseals has served children and adults with disabilities and special needs in the state.

Executive Director Jamie Ellis is ushering in the next chapter.

In June, Easterseals Bluegrass officially moved into its new and much-needed larger home on Richmond Road.

“We have been able to move all of our programs over here. We have an adult day program, we have an outpatient pediatric therapy program and we also have a child development center that is inclusive for children of all abilities to be able to participate,” said Ellis.

Every fall for the last 50 years, Easterseals has thrown The Kentucky Bash.

It is a party with a purpose, serving as not only the unofficial kickoff to the University of Kentucky football season but also a primary fundraiser for the nonprofit.

“This fundraiser really does help our organization continue to provide all of the services that we do here,” said Ellis.

The more than 100,000-square-foot facility lends itself to more opportunities for those services.

Easterseals Bluegrass is teaming up with Kentucky Children’s Hospital to help even more children who need complex medical and developmental care.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Easterseals of the Bluegrass because it brings together our collective talents to provide great care for those kids that have some special needs,” said Dr. Carol Steltenkamp, External Chief Medical Officer, UK HealthCare.

In October, this facility will open its doors and provide what Dr. Carol Steltenkamp says will be a one-stop shop for patients and their families.

“You could be evaluated, diagnosed, and treated all in the same location,” said Steltenkamp.

Easterseals is dedicated to empowering individuals regardless of their circumstances, and UK Children’s Hospital is about bridging the gap to make treatment more accessible.

A pretty good partnership soon to be housed together on this hill.

“My goal is that this ultimately becomes the center for children with special healthcare needs,” said Steltenkamp.

Kentucky Children’s Hospital will lease 25,000 square feet in the Richmond Road facility, opening their doors to the first patients on October 16, 2023.

There will be three specialty clinics:

Complex Care Clinic

Developmental Pediatrics Clinic

NICU Graduate Clinic.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.