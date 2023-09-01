Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Temps warming up towards the weekend

By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Friday All! Its the start of a holiday weekend, and we couldn’t have asked for better weather for our area. Temps will start out chilly for the day with some dropping into the 40s - but as the sun settles in the region, we will warm quickly. By noon we will see temps in the upper 70s and our peak for the day will come later in the afternoon with the Commonwealth getting up to the mid to lower 80s.

Wildcat kickoff tomorrow will be beautiful as we are looking at temps around noon being in the lower 80s. The stadium will absorb a lot of heat into it so make sure to stay hydrated throughout the game so you can cheer on the Cats with full energy!

Labor Day weekend is looking to be mainly warm and dry - there is a chance for some cloud cover turning into a pop-up shower in the southernmost parts of the state, but it should be relatively low humidity levels and keep the state nice and calm for our last summer weekend hurrah!

Have a great Friday!

