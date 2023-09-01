Boaters urged to uge caution after recent accidents on Lake Cumberland

Everyday Kentucky
Boaters urged to use caution after recent accidents on Lake Cumberland
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - The parking lot at Burnside Marina was quickly filling up Friday as people were taking advantage of a beautiful day to get out on the water.

They are expecting to be out all weekend but say they will be extra cautious, especially since there have already been a number of accidents this summer.

One of the more tragic was the deaths of teenage brothers Chase and Cole Fischer, who died when their jet ski collided with a boat in July. About a month later, Ky Fish and Wildlife officers worked another jet ski crash when a young person on a jet ski was thrown onto a bank. That person, also a young person, was expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

We spoke with a family from Illinois about to head out, and they say riding jet skis has been in their plans the past few days, but safety is always at the forefront.

“I love riding the jet skis that my grandparents have. They have two. Me and my family love going fast on them. But being safe, always wearing a life jacket. Always keeping the wristband in case you fall off and stuff like that,” said teenager Riley DeVoss.

DeVoss says she was aware of the recent deadly jet ski accident, and she and her family say they will be extra cautious while out on the water.

Fish and Wildlife officers, along with the US Army Corps of Engineers, will be patrolling the lake this weekend and checking on boaters. They say this weekend and next weekend are both expected to be busy with a lot of boat traffic.

