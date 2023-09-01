Bourbon Co. Schools’ 4-day school week proposal delayed

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon County Schools officials proposed a hybrid learning method for their students, but they say the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) did not approve it for this school year.

Bourbon County High School Principal Morgan Adkins is spearheading the proposal.

“According to state statute, they really only have an outline for if you’re a full-time virtual program five days a week, or if you’re a full-time in-person five days a week. They really don’t have anything for that gray area of having to do a hybrid of both,” Principal Adkins said.

Adkins says when they reached out for guidance and clearance from KDE, they said they must apply for their “Districts of Innovation” program. That program allows school districts to redesign student learning.

“The main things we have to figure out, and we’ll work with KDE, is how do we do attendance and how do we do food services on those days. We will always feed our kids five days a week, breakfast, lunch, the afternoon snack, whatever we have to do, but how do we do that without jeopardizing funding.” Adkins said.

Their plan is to have four in-person school days and one virtual day. Adkins said the virtual day would be Wednesday.

Although they hoped to get approved this school year, they’re looking ahead to better their application for next.

Bourbon County School’s Superintendent Larry Begley says he was disappointed at first, but he’s excited to move forward with a new application.

“If we want things to move and move forward in Bourbon County, I want to be willing and able to move forward with it and not sit back,” Begley said.

They will have until May 1, 2024, to submit their new application, and they say with this extra time, they hope to consult with the community to get their input for the next school year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.